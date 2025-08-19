Low water sparks concerns in SDG Counties

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Both SDG Counties and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) have issued low water level notices for the area. The South Nation Conservation Authority has moved to a Level 2/Moderate water condition asking users to reduce non-essential water use by 20 per cent. The RRCA has moved to a Level 1/Low water condition asking its users to reduce their non-essential water usage by 10 per cent.

Rainfall has fallen below the seasonal averages and has been limited to only some areas, leading to streams having reduced flow and tributaries are dry. Eastern Ontario has received only 50 per cent of its average July rainfall. In addition, with conditions so dry and little rainfall expected in the forecast, the RRCA has enacted a total fire ban in its three conservation areas, including Charlottenburgh Park, Gray’s Creek and Cooper Marsh.

In North Glengarry, Fire Chief Roy is monitoring the ongoing weather conditions with information from the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry to determine if a fire ban needs to be implemented. Agricultural /farm open air burns are not permitted during the months of July and August in North Glengarry. Residents are still allowed to have recreational fires on their own property, provided they have a permit, but the Township is asking all residents to limit open-air burning when possible, including campfires, until adequate rainfall is received.

South Glengarry Township permits open air agriculture burning throughout the year; however South Glengarry Fire Services Chief Robertson said, “We are monitoring conditions daily and have increased our fire risk level to HIGH. We are also requesting that open air burn events be limited to only those absolutely required.” All local Fire Services remind residents that: fires must be supervised; water or a means to extinguish the fire is kept close by; fires are safely distanced from any combustibles; and no fire be lit on windy days.

People can do their part to practice careful water usage habits and voluntarily limit non-essential watering. Residents with burn permits will be kept informed on the changing risk level by their local Fire Department, and everyone can stay aware of evolving conditions by signing up for the Voyent Alert notifications in their area.