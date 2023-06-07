Luis and Bowman Back in the Ring for Chucklez N’ Knucklez

A press conference was recently held on the front steps of the Civic Complex where just nine months ago Tony ‘Lightning’ Luis announced his retirement from professional boxing. On May 29th, Luis announced that he will step back into the ring for a charity exhibition match with longtime friend and fellow boxer Joe ‘Boom Boom’ Bowman on September 9th at the Agora Centre.

Chucklez N’ Knucklez will be hosted by LoL Entertainment, an up-and-coming local entertainment company co-founded by Joe Bowman, Patt Cardinal, and Steve McDonald in January 2023. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the local non-profit, Champs Eastside Boxing, where both boxers and many other local kids had their start in the ring.

“The little gym that could… Champs Eastside has done a lot for me but not just me, Joey and so many other youths that came in and out of those doors over the years,” shared Luis, “It’s a club that’s worth raising funds for and you know that the money is going to go to the right place for the right reasons. I’m happy to be a part of it and at the same time give the community one more fun attraction and night to look forward to.”

As the name suggests, this unique fundraiser combines comedy and boxing – both of which will take place in the ring. Prior to the match, there will be a 90-minute comedy show featuring LoL Entertainment’s Matt Johnson, Patt Cardinal, Jordan Terriah as Steve Dickardson, and host Mark Vincent fresh off his live album recording. Local celebrity radio host Dan Allaire will also perform along with headliner and award-winning comedian from Toronto, Mike Rita.

“It’s a real honour and a treat for me to not only be putting on entertainment for the local scene but also being able to give back,” said Bowman, “Champs, [will] always hold a special place in my heart.”

The team hopes to come together with the community to raise between $3,000 and $5,000 for Champs Eastside Boxing. The more sponsors they get, the more they can raise for the gym. Tickets will go live on Canada Day and will be available for purchase as Max’s Pawn Shop and on lolentertainment.ca.

As far as predictions are concerned, Luis predicted a knockout in three rounds or less, while Bowman predicted ‘pain’. The pair said they had some getting in shape to do before the match, but overall are happy to be able to come together to raise money and entertain the community in their mid-thirties, something they would not have anticipated a few years back.

“I’ll be honest with you guys; I haven’t punched a heavy bag since last fall. It’s been over six months since I’ve actually put myself through consistent serious boxing training,” Luis explained, stating that this match will not only be fun but offer some closure, “I’ve been coaching and commentating – I’ve been on the sidelines – I haven’t been on the frontlines since my last match.”