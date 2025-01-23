MacEwen Petroleum to build new head office

North Glengarry Council has approved a zoning amendment for the property where the former Maxville High School used to stand to allow for the construction of a new commercial building.

MacEwen Petroleum is planning on building a new head office on the site at Mechanic and Prince Streets. The 16,000-square-foot building will be two storeys with its main entrance facing west. There will be 85 parking spaces available; the plan is to include an outdoor picnic area for staff.

The site plan continues to be developed, however, an artist’s rendering shows a brick building with lots of natural light for the interior.

Deputy Mayor Carma Williams suggested MacEwen Petroleum might be able to take advantage of funding through the Community Improvement Plan to enhance the outdoor space by planting additional trees along with the planned landscaping.

