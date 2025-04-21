Machine shop relaunch “a game changer”

The grand reopening of the Machine Shop at St. Lawrence College’s Cornwall campus marked a major milestone in the region’s skilled trades training landscape, thanks to a $100,000 gift from the RBC Foundation supporting the newly launched SLC Skills Start program.

Designed to address a growing shortage of skilled tradespeople in Eastern Ontario, the 17-week program trains participants in Industrial Mechanic Millwright, combining classroom learning with a paid work placement. Thirteen learners are currently finishing their in-class portion before heading into the field.

“We are proud and honoured to celebrate the reopening of the Machine Shop and the inaugural cohort of the SLC Skills Start program,” said Aidan Wornes, Associate Dean of the School of Skilled Trades. “This is another good news story for trades in Ontario, particularly here in Cornwall.”

Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO, called the RBC Foundation’s support “nothing short of a game changer.” He added, “Their donation removes significant financial barriers and helps open doors for individuals looking to enter a high-demand career. We’re also thrilled to announce that our Cornwall campus has officially been approved as a Training Delivery Agent for the Millwright trade.”

For Chris Pedro, a Skills Start participant with 15 years in manufacturing, the program is a dream come true. “The Skills Start program has provided me with the essential skills and knowledge I need to be successful. I’ll forever be grateful for this opportunity,” he said.

Dakota McLean, the program coordinator and a welding instructor at SLC, emphasized the importance of creating access for all. “Programs like this are amazing ways to bring people, especially those who may not have considered trades before, into industries that are in need of workers,” she said.

The shop’s reopening follows a two-year community-driven initiative. Daniel Liao, Dean of Applied Science, Technology, and Trades, said, “Cornwall has transformed into a manufacturing and logistics hub. The time was right to bring this facility back to life and launch a program that removes barriers for local residents to enter the trade.”

Ryan Smith, RBC’s Regional Vice President for Eastern Ontario, said supporting initiatives like Skills Start aligns with RBC’s goals. “We want to help people prepare for jobs of the future and support employers in building sustainable, local economies. Our $100,000 investment is a big step toward addressing the skilled trades shortage in this region.”