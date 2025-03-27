MacLeod Fiddlers entertain for food bank

March 27, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 29 min on March 24, 2025
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
(Photo : Kim Burton Schram)

The Dunvegan Recreation Centre was filled with traditional Celtic music Saturday at the third annual MacLeod Fiddlers fundraising concert in aid of the St-Vincent-de-Paul Society food bank in Alexandria.

A total of $660 was raised along with the donation of five large carrier bags of non-perishable food. The funds raised this year is the highest amount since the event started three years ago.

According to Kim Raymond, President of the Dunvegan Recreation Association, the family-centred event is always held the weekend after St. Patrick’s Day, allowing a chance for people to enjoy the feel of the Gaelic holiday without having to go out in the evening or to a pub.

The afternoon of music provides a chance for the MacLeod Fiddlers students to perform in front of an appreciative audience, perfecting their music and dance. The group focuses on teaching, promoting and preserving the Glengarry Scottish fiddle. Under the direction of Ian MacLeod, the MacLeod Fiddlers have performed in Eastern Canada, the U.S. as well as Scotland, and have recorded two CDs.

