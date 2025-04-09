Major investments required for Glen Walter water system

Major investments are required to upgrade the Glen Walter water system, South Glengarry council was reminded at its most recent meeting.

A Capital Planning Study Update for Water and Wastewater Infrastructure was presented by Carla Coveart, Project Manager, Water and Wastewater Engineer, on behalf of the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) at the meeting in March.

Capital expenditures in Glen Walter include $7.9 million for a new water tower and $1.75 million for watermains should the possibility of connecting to the City of Cornwall’s water and wastewater systems not be possible. Further future investments include $5 million for sewer improvements and $4.63 million for watermain improvements. Both are planned for 2035, however, Deputy Mayor Martin Lang would like to see the expansion of the wastewater services moved to an earlier date.

Environmental assessments are underway to investigate the construction of wastewater treatment facilities along with a water treatment plant if connecting to the City of Cornwall cannot occur. In that case, South Glengarry will be faced with funding an estimated $25.6 million for the wastewater treatment plant and $23.7 million for the water treatment plant.

The study also provided an action plan for the Township to consider, which included allocating $280,000 towards assets for the water and wastewater facilities, $100,000 for repairs, Closed Caption TV (CCTV) inspection every five years with pipe rehabilitation the following year after the CCTV and well as planning on the replacement of the watermain in Lancaster when road reconstruction happens.

The OCWA used three categories of performance in its inspection; Good where the infrastructure has no deficiencies and is fit for purpose, Fair where there are some deficiencies in the infrastructure, but it remains suitable for purpose and Poor where the infrastructure requires capital investment.

The 25-Year Capital Plan provides a year-by-year outline of upcoming expenditures required to supply water and wastewater services to the township as it continues to grow.