Making a Splash for Cornwall Hospice

The Nurse Next Door Open House event on Sunday, August 25th, successfully brought together the community to raise funds for Cornwall Hospice. Held at 812 Pitt Street, the event featured a BBQ and a Dunk Tank challenge with management and staff members participating.

Britney Walker, Nursing Manager at Nurse Next Door,explained, “We have folks out from the community, businesses, and local people who live here, all coming together to donate time and money to our hospice. Just from our voting alone, we’ve raised about $3,000, and we have yetto count up all the funds raised from donations for the food. So we expect around $4,000 to be donated to hospice.”

Patrick Campeau, President of Nurse Next Door Home CareServices, added, “The objective was all in good fun and was to raise money for Cornwall Hospice, which is amazing. The community got behind it.” The event made a big splash, raising $4020 for Carefor Hospice Cornwall.