Making a Splash for Cornwall Hospice

August 31, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 40 min on August 27, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Making a Splash for Cornwall Hospice
Patrick Campeau, President of Nurse Next Door Home Care Services, participating in the dunk tank. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Nurse Next Door Open House event on Sunday, August 25th, successfully brought together the community to raise funds for Cornwall Hospice. Held at 812 Pitt Street, the event featured a BBQ and a Dunk Tank challenge with management and staff members participating.

Britney Walker, Nursing Manager at Nurse Next Door,explained, “We have folks out from the community, businesses, and local people who live here, all coming together to donate time and money to our hospice. Just from our voting alone, we’ve raised about $3,000, and we have yetto count up all the funds raised from donations for the food. So we expect around $4,000 to be donated to hospice.”

Patrick Campeau, President of Nurse Next Door Home CareServices, added, “The objective was all in good fun and was to raise money for Cornwall Hospice, which is amazing. The community got behind it.” The event made a big splash, raising $4020 for Carefor Hospice Cornwall.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ainsley’s Rainbow Bracelets Raise $549 for Hospice
Local News

Ainsley’s Rainbow Bracelets Raise $549 for Hospice

Ainsley Ladouceur, a ten-year-old Grade 4 student, raised $549 for Carefor Hospice Cornwall after the recent loss of herstep-grandmother,…

Hike for Hospice Triumphs Despite Rainy Weather
Local News

Hike for Hospice Triumphs Despite Rainy Weather

Cornwall, Ontario - Despite the rain on Sunday, May 5, approximately 100 participants and volunteers gathered at Carefor Hospice Cornwall…

Mums for Thanksgiving: The price is right
Local News

Mums for Thanksgiving: The price is right

The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise i The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise is offering florist-quality chrysanthemums for Thanksgiving…