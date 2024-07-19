Male arrested after multiple shots fired

July 19, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
OPP surrounded a house near Ingleside earlier this morning after several shots were fired from a rifle.

One person has been arrested after several gunshots were fired from a residence at Osnabruck Centre, northwest of Ingleside, earlier this morning.

No injuries were reported during the incident at County Road 18 near County Road 14, reports the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police converged on the home shortly before 4 a.m. after it was reported that a disturbance had escalated, with a male firing multiple shots from a rifle.

Members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and Emergency Response Team surrounded the residence, while an OPP Crisis Negotiator contacted those inside the home.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., officers took one person into custody without further incident.

 

