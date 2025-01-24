Man charged after firearms seized

A 40-year-old North Dundas man has been charted after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit recovered stolen property and seized firearms during a search January 17 at a residence on Sandtown Road in South Stormont.

Robert Lacelle faces six counts of careless storage of a firearm, as well as charges of possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer.

The street crime unit executed a warrant at the home with the assistance of the East Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, Emergency Response Team and members of the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry OPP detachment.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall February 20.