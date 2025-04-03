Man charged after stolen vehicle recovered

A St-Hubert, Québec man has been charged with several offences after members of the Stormont, Dundas (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment recovered a stolen vehicle on Highway 401 in South Glengarry.
April 1, shortly before 11:00 a.m., officers located the vehicle, a 2025 Jeep Wrangler that had been reported stolen from Peel Region.
A tire deflation device (spike belt) was successfully utilized, and driver was arrested.
Kerby Daniels, 23, has been charged with:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Flight from peace officer
- Fail to stop for police
- Trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000
- Possession of device for purpose of committing theft
- Fail to surrender a driver’s licence
The accused was held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.