Man charged in death of pedestrian

A 23-year-old Akwesasne man has been charged after a 22-year-old Cornwall man was killed in a hit-and-run collision early April 3.

The pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle at about 3 a.m. in the area of McConnell Avenue, says the Cornwall Police Service.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The alleged suspect fled the area in his motor vehicle.

A CPS community patrol member located the individual at approximately 5 a.m. Further investigation revealed the man was operating his motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, struck the individual with his motor vehicle and fled the scene.

The accused has been charged with operation causing death, impaired driving and failing to stop at an accident resulting in death. He was taken into custody and held for a bail hearing.