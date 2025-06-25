Man charged in fatal collision

June 25, 2025 at 8 h 25 min
Staff
Charges have been laid in relation to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and SUV that claimed the life of a Martintown man and left his son with serious injuries.

As a result of the investigation by the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment, Gabriel Aumais, 30 from La Prairie, Quebec, has been charged with operation causing death, operation causing bodily harm and operation while impaired.

The collision occurred June 21 at approximately 4 p.m., on Chapel Road near County Road 18 in South Glengarry Township, when a motorcycle carrying two people was struck by an SUV.

The deceased has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Martintown. His 14-year-old son sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

 

