Man charged with assaulting grandmother

A 19-year-old Akwesasne man was charged Feb. 9 with assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of mischief

Feb. 9, when members of the CPS responded to a disturbance complaint, they found the man had allegedly damaged property at his grandmother’s residence. It is also alleged he assaulted his grandmother and struck her with a broom. The man’s name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Assault, break and enter

Ethan Bonnell, 22, of Cornwall, was charged Feb. 10 with several offences, including break and enter, assault with a weapon, injuring an animal and robbery with violence.

It is alleged June 27, the man broke into an individual’s residence, damaged the property, assaulted an individual known to him with a bat and injured his dog. The man also allegedly stole items from the home.

Assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 13-year-old Cornwall youth after he allegedly assaulted his father with a weapon February 7.

A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Feb. 7 and charged for allegedly assaulting an individual known to him.

A 47-year-old Lancaster man was charged after he allegedly head-butted his ex-girlfriend and assaulted her February 6. His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Zachery Martin, 29, of Cornwall, was arrested Feb. 8 for assault. It is alleged Jan. 11, the man punched an individual in the face at a Fourteenth Street West establishment.

Mischief

A 41-year-old Cornwall woman was charged Feb. 8 with domestic mischief. CPS says the woman allegedly damaged her ex-boyfriend’s property. The woman’s name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim .

Drug possession charge

Brandon Lessard, 31, of Cornwall, has been charged with possession of an illicit drug for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to comply with an undertaking. It is also alleged the man breached his probation orders February 8, when he was found to be in possession of fentanyl.

Uttering threats

Kaitlen Shallow-Duperron, 28, of Cornwall, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged Jan. 20, the woman threatened to beat up another individual.

Theft charge

Jessie Snider, 39, of Cornwall, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with theft and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged Nov. 15, the man stole items from an individual in the area of Second Street East.

Assault, fail to stop

A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with fail to stop after an accident and assault. Dec. 24, police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Boundary Road and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the youth collided an ATV with a motor vehicle, and assaulted the occupant of the vehicle and fled the scene.