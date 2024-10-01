Man charged with assaulting police officer with a weapo

A 31-year-old Cornwall man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer with a weapon August 18, the Cornwall Police Service reports.

Charges laid against Claude Bonneville, who was arrested Sept. 30, include assault a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon and four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

It is alleged the man threatened to kill two individuals and assaulted one of the individuals with a weapon. After police arrived, the man resisted arrest by attempting to flee police and subsequently damaged property. Furthermore, it is alleged, the man assaulted a police officer, assaulted a police office with a weapon and made death threats to members of the CPS.

Assault charges

Adem Avci, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested Sept. 27, and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. It is alleged the accused assaulted an individual known to him with an edged weapon.

Assault, sexual assault charges

Michael Berry, 32, of Cornwall, was arrested Sept. 29, and charged with assault and sexual assault. It is alleged that Sept. 22, the man sexually assaulted a woman.

Assault with a weapon

Stephen Donnelly, 24, of Cornwall, was charged Sept. 30 with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged Sept. 29, the accused assaulted an individual known to him with a weapon and also made threats to kill the man.

Uttering threats

Jean Seguin, 58, of Cornwall, was arrested on Sept. 27, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on Sept. 27, the man damaged the property of an individual known to him and threatened to kill him.

Assault

A 42-year-old Cornwall man was arrested Sept. 28, and charged with domestic assault, mischief, and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged the man assaulted his girlfriend and damaged her property.

Break and enter

Amanda Campeau, 32, of Alexandria, was charged Sept. 28, with break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence. It is alleged that Sept. 9, she broke into a residence and damaged property.

13-year-old charged

A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with assault. It is alleged the previous day, the youth assaulted an individual at a park.

Shoplifting

Bradley Churchill, 44, of Cornwall, was charged Sept. 29 with two counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged that Aug. 19 and 28, the man shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.