Man charged with hate motivated offences

April 24, 2025 at 15 h 20 min
Cornwall Police Service (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

A 39-year-old Cornwall man faces several charges after members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to a hate motivated crime April 17.

The man has been charged with six counts of criminal harassment,  six counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, interfering with a person’s lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property, and three counts of breach of recognizance.

It is alleged on three separate occasions from April 13-18, he alleged he harassed his neighbour and her children because of their heritage. It is also alleged he vandalized his neighbour’s motor vehicle and spat on the car. Furthermore, it is alleged he interfered with the family’s use and enjoyment of their property. Finally, it is alleged, the man made threatening and racially motivated comments toward the victims.

