Man charged with sexual assault

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 66-year-old Cornwall man with two counts of sexually assaulting a person under the age of 16, after he allegedly assaulted his step-granddaughter over a period of five years.

He was also charged with two counts of sexual interference, four counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age.

It is alleged from 2018 to January 2023, the man sexually assaulted, sexually interfered with his step-granddaughter and watched sexually explicit videos with her. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the matter.