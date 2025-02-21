Man charged with sexually assaulting minor

Jordan Neville, 19, of Cornwall, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with sexual assault on a person under the age of 16, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The Cornwall Police Service says it is alleged in December 2024, the man had sexual intercourse with an individual under the age of 16. It is also alleged he threatened to kill her afterward. He was released to appear in court March 25.

Sexual assault charges

A 47-year-old Cornwall man was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with several offences, including three counts of sexual assault on a person under 16, three counts of sexual interference, four counts of invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age, and two counts of making available sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age.

It is alleged the man sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and sexually interfered with her. It is alleged the man took photographs of the victim and made sexually explicit material available to her.

Assault with a weapon

A 33-year-old Cornwall man was charged Feb. 20 with domestic assault with a weapon, two counts of domestic assault and three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. A police investigation revealed that Jan. 30 the man assaulted his girlfriend, brandished an edged weapon and threatened to kill the woman. It is also alleged Feb. 20 he assaulted the woman and made threats. His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Criminal harassment

A 35-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with criminal harassment after allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend Feb. 17 and 18. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Assault charge

Ryan Landry, 25, of Cornwall, was arrested Feb. 19, 2025, and charged with two counts of assault. It is alleged on Jan. 29, 2025, the man spit on two individuals.

Mischief

A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with mischief and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that Feb. 17, the man was bound by a restraining order, communicated with his ex-spouse and vandalized the motor vehicle of another individual. His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Shoplifting

Nicholas Martin, 31, of Cornwall, was charged Feb. 20 with theft and breach of recognizance. It is alleged that on that day, while bound by a peace bond, he stole merchandise from a Ninth Street East business.

Nancy Nasr, 49, of Cornwall, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with theft under $5,000 after she allegedly on Jan. 23 shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.

Jesse Dufresne, 34, of Cornwall, was charged Feb. 19 with shoplifting and failure to comply with a probation order and a court appearance notice. It is alleged Sept. 27, 2023, the man shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business. He was later arrested Feb. 19 by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and subsequently turned over to the CPS.

Impaired charges

Christopher Fullarton, 49, of Cornwall, was charged with impaired driving Feb. 12.

Cory Garrow, 29, of Akwesasne, was arrested Feb. 21, and charged with impaired driving after being taken into custody by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and subsequently turned over to the CPS.