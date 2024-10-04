Man charged with striking two people with a vehicle

A 21-year-old Cornwall man has been charged after he allegedly struck two people with a vehicle October 3.

Cornwall Police Service has charged the man with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

It is alleged that in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, the man struck his girlfriend and another individual with a vehicle and then fled the scene.

Both individuals were transported to hospital – one with minor and the other with serious injuries.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victims.