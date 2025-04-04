Man faces 11 charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 26-year-old Cornwall man after he allegedly sprayed two people with a noxious substance.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, theft, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, uttering threats to damage property and possession of break-in instruments and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged that April 2, the man who was bound by a peace bond, wore a disguise and sprayed two individuals with a noxious thing, stole their bicycle trailer, threatened to burn down their property and beat them up.

Woman charged

A 26-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested April 2 and charged with administering a noxious substance, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.