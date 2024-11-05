A 37-year-old Cornwall man faces 40 charges after he was arrested November 4 by the Cornwall Police Service.

Michael Masson has been charged with nine counts of theft under $5,000, one count of failing to attend court, 16 counts of failing to comply with a probation order and 14 counts of failing to comply with a release order.

It is alleged the man, who was bound by an order to keep the peace, shoplifted at Ninth Street East businesses June 1, Aug. 25 and Aug. 28, Oct. 17, 20 and 25, and Nov. 1, 3 and 4.

Shoplifting charges

Kayla Harps, 34, of Cornwall, was charged Nov. 4 with theft under $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

It is alleged Nov. 4 she stole envelopes containing money from a Pitt Street establishment.

Kevin Tessier, 46, and Kayla Kirkey, 35, both of Cornwall, were arrested Nov. 4 and charged with five counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Oct. 6 and 19, 2024, twice Oct. 21 and 22, they shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.