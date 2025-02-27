Man faces arson charge

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 38-year-old Andrew Brown, of Cornwall, with arson and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that Feb. 4, while he was bound by a peace bond and prevented from possessing any explosive substance, the man set a motor vehicle on fire.

Trafficking charge

Marissa Collette, 30, of Cornwall, was charged Feb. 25 with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking. It is alleged that Feb. 25, when members of the Cornwall Police Service executed a search warrant, the woman was in possession of meth, packaging material and a large sum of currency.

Uttering threats

A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged Feb. 25, the youth threatened to kill two other students.

Assault

A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with assault. It is alleged the youth punched an individual known to him.

Shoplifting charge

Kenneth Gass, 55, of Cornwall, was charged Feb. 25 with theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged the man who was bound by a peace bond shoplifted at a Second Street East business.