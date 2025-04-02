Man faces child pornography charges

April 2, 2025 at 15 h 22 min
By Richard Mahoney
A Cornwall man faces 11 charges as part of Project Steel, a coordinated national operation to identify and apprehend those who prey on children.

Raoul Saucier, 33, was arrested March 25 and charged with:

  • Possession of child pornography
  • Access any child pornography
  • Two counts of imports, distributes, sells or possession for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography
  • Five counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication
  • Agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 18 years of age
  • Transmit sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age

As a direct result of Project Steel, the Cornwall Police Service, led by its Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) unit, began an investigation in February.

The investigation revealed the man was allegedly in possession of child pornography, had access to child pornography and distributed child pornography. It is also alleged he lured youths under the age of 18 and agreed to commit a sexual offence against a person under the age of 18.

