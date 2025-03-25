Man killed in collision

March 25, 2025 at 18 h 36 min
By Richard Mahoney
A 61-year-old South Glengarry man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision that occurred March 25 shortly after 6 a.m. March 25 on County Road 25 in South Glengarry, reports the Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

The SD&G OPP continues to investigate, with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and a Collision Reconstructionist.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

