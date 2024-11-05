Man shot; public asked to help

The public is being asked to help the Cornwall Police Service in its investigation of a shooting November 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the area of Easton Avenue and Danis Avenue.

A 26-year-old Cornwall man suffered a single gunshot wound to a leg. He was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Multiple police units attended the scene and immediately secured and contained the area from Montreal Road to Second Street East and Danis Avenue to St. Felix Street. Investigative tools, including a drone, were utilized by members of the CPS within that contained area.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division canvassed the area to speak with possible witnesses and to locate potential CCTV footage.

At this time, police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.

The CPS is asking for public assistance; if you observed any suspicious activity in the area at this time, call 613-932-2110 to be transferred to D/Cst. Pat Collins. You may also share information anonymously by contacting Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).