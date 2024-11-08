Man who accidentally shot himself faces weapons charges

November 8, 2024 at 14 h 53 min
By Richard Mahoney
(Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

A 26-year-old Cornwall man has been charged after he accidentally shot himself in his leg November 4.

Tristen Wilkins was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening single gunshot wound in the incident that occurred in the area of Easton Avenue and Danis Avenue.

He has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and failing to comply with a probation order.

CPS says the man was bound by a peace bond and orders prohibiting the possession of any firearms.

While weapons have been located by police – and further charges are pending – the investigation is still ongoing by members of the CPS’ Street Crime Unit.

If you have additional information that can assist police, please call 613-932-2110 to be transferred to D/Cst. Pat Collins. You may also share information anonymously by contacting Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

