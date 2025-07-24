Many Cultures, One Festival, and One Love

JASON SETNYK

The second edition of the Festival International Afro et Diversité Cornwall de SDG (FIADCSDG) brought thousands of people together in Lamoureux Park from July 11 to 13, 2025, for a three-day celebration of music, culture, and community. This year’s theme, “Destination Cornwall: A Crossroad of Cultures where Diversity Thrives,” captured the spirit of the event, showcasing Cornwall’s growing role as a multicultural hub in Eastern Ontario.

Saturday was the busiest day of the weekend, drawing large crowds despite a heat wave. Headlining that evening was Montreal-based band The One Love Project. Their first set featured energetic pop dance covers that had the crowd moving, while their second set paid heartfelt tribute to Bob Marley with renditions of his timeless reggae hits. The audience-ranging from local residents to visitors from Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, and beyond-swayed and danced.

Also taking the stage Saturday night was Soul Circus, a fire performance duo who dazzled spectators with their daring choreography and synchronized flame routines. Their show brought gasps and applause from the crowd as they spun and twirled fire in a captivating display of skill and artistry. Earlier in the day, the park was alive with colourful Sri Lankan performances, adding to the global mosaic of sound and movement that characterized the weekend.

Abel Maxwell, a multilingual Afro-Canadian artist with a growing international presence, also performed Saturday afternoon. His blend of afrobeat, soul, and pop music-performed in both French and English-captivated audiences. With five albums to his name and a distribution deal with Universal Music Africa signed earlier this year, Maxwell’s performance of songs like “Dja Dja” brought both high energy and heartfelt messages of unity to the festival stage.

Vice President of the FIADCSDG, Myriam Darveau, was thrilled with the turnout and the energy of the festival: “This year was the second edition of the Festival International Afro and Diversity Cornwall SDG, and it was a great success. We noticed we had many locals joining us all three days. We danced and sang our way from all four corners of the world-from the Peruvian dancing group to the Moroccan singing and dancing, the Filipinos dancing, the Chinese performing Tai Chi, and many more amazing performances.”

Darveau also emphasized the inclusive and bilingual nature of the event: “We are proud to not only be a francophone identity festival but to host it bilingually for everyone to join in for the amazing fun weekend.”

The festival kicked off on Friday with an official opening ceremony, featuring remarks from dignitaries and a solo fire show by Chris Precious. Attendees also enjoyed Haitian dance and the rhythms of the Santana Group. Sunday’s schedule offered another array of international performances, including traditional Chinese dance and Brazilian music

Throughout the weekend, the Diversity Marketplace bustled with vendors offering international cuisine, handmade crafts, and cultural goods. Families explored workshops, cultural showcases, and interactive activities tailored to all ages.

“My biggest highlight was seeing everyone from the community, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau and Toronto join us this year to celebrate such a diversity from different nations, languages and cultures,” said Darveau. “It was incredible to see Lamoureux Park transformed into a joyful, multicultural village.”

As the music faded and the tents came down, organizers are already looking ahead to 2026, aiming to build on the momentum.