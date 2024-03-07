March Break Activities 2024 – Registration Now Open

March Break Activities 2024 – Registration Now Open
Benson Centre, Cornwall

4 on 4 Hockey Drop-In Hockey – Daily Games – Monday to Friday Mornings at the Benson Centre.
Age Groups and Times:  *U9 from 9:00 am – 9:50 am  *U11 from 10:00 am – 10:50 am  *U13 from 11:00 am – 12 noon
***Limited space available, register soon.

NERF Battles – Tuesday March 12 from 4:00 pm – 4:55 pm at the Benson Centre
Ages 5 – 12 years – Fee: $5/registrant  *Players need to bring NERF Gun and eye protection to participate

Crochet for Kids – Wednesday March 13 from 12:30-2:00 pm at the Benson Centre
Ages 6-14 – Fee: $12/registrant

Little Chefs Cooking Program for Kids – Wednesday March 13 from 2:30 – 4:00 pm at the Benson Centre
Ages 5 – 16 years – Fee: $12/registrant

St. Patty’s Day Crafts – Thursday March 14 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at the Benson Centre
Ages 5 years+ – Fee: $10/registrant

NERF Battles – Thursday March 14 from 4:00 pm – 4:55 pm at the Benson Centre
Ages 5 – 12 years – Fee: $5/registrant  *Players need to bring NERF Gun and eye protection to participate

March Break Drop-in on ice programs Public Skating, and Stick & Puck times please click the following link:
https://cityofcornwall.perfectmind.com/Classes/Planner2#

Please find the Cornwall Aquatic Centre swim schedule at the following link: 
https://www.cornwall.ca/en/play-here/resources/Aquatic-Centre/March-Break-Swim-Schedule-2024.png

