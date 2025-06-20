Market Showcases Local Artisan Talent

JASON SETNYK

Local artisans and shoppers gathered at Cornwall Square on June 7 for the “Sun & Sudz Market,” the latest installment of the SoapLadz Cornwall Marketplace. The event featured a variety of handcrafted goods from local vendors, including The Pink Plant Lady.

Marissa Liscumb, owner of The Pink Plant Lady, said, “We’ve been open for four years. We’re from Cornwall but currently based in Lunenburg. We sell a variety of potted plants, crystals, jewelry, and sun catchers-some handmade by me.” She added, “Examples of handmade items include bracelets, earrings, keychains, necklaces, and some artwork.”

Liscumb draws creative energy from fellow artisans. “A lot of it comes from other artists-like sun catchers, I see what others are doing and then create my own version,” she said.

Of the market day, Liscumb noted, “There are a lot of people, a lot of friendly faces-some I know. It’s been very good.”

The next SoapLadz Cornwall Marketplace is set for September 6 and 7, titled as the “Harvest & Handmade Market.”