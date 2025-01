A 27-year-old Martintown was pronounced dead at the scene of an all-terrain vehicle accident January 12 near County Road 11 in North Dundas Township, reports the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

An 11-year-old passenger had no serious injuries but was transported to hospital.

The collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m.

The SD&G OPP continues to investigate with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and a collision reconstructionist.