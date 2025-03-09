Marvelous March Market supports CCVS prom

The halls and auditorium of Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) were buzzing with excitement March 1, as the school hosted its second annual Marvelous March Market, a vendor market fundraiser in support of the CCVS Prom Committee and Special Education Department.

With over 45 vendors, including student entrepreneurs, the event offered a variety of handmade goods, student-led face painting, henna, and a silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting the school’s Special Education program and the upcoming prom.

Kelly Clendining, a CCVS teacher and prom committee faculty lead, said the event was a fantastic way to showcase students’ skills while raising funds. “It’s a great opportunity for our students to showcase their entrepreneurial skills and open up the building to the public to show off how awesome our kiddos are,” she said. “We also had about 30 student volunteers who gave up their Saturday to help vendors, and every vendor I’ve spoken to has said our kids have been amazing.”

Among the young vendors were Amelia, 12, and Corinne, 13, co-owners of Wood Chip Designs, a student-run business selling handmade earrings and bracelets. “We started last year mainly with earrings, and this year we added bracelets,” said Amelia. “Sales have been pretty good today!”

CCVS Principal Leah Eden emphasized the importance of connecting the school with the broader community. “We love having people in our school and seeing our great students in action,” she said. “It’s amazing to watch these students put themselves out there with their art and small businesses. It takes a lot of courage, and we’re incredibly proud of them.”

Shoppers at the Marvelous March Market enjoyed live music from Cam’s Jamm’n Tram, featuring Cameron MacPhee, who provided a lively backdrop to the event.