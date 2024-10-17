Masks required again at CCH

Masking requirements have been reintroduced at Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) as the incidence of COVID-19 is increasing.

CCH is asking everyone coming to the hospital, whether for care, an appointment, or to visit a loved one, to wear a mask in all care and appointment areas, waiting rooms, and at the bedside when visiting.

If you are feeling sick, consider staying home unless you are coming for treatment or emergency care. If you do come to the hospital, remember to wear a mask to help protect patients.

Free medical grade masks are available at all CCH entrances and throughout departments. People entering the hospital should sanitize their hands using a hand sanitizing station.

“As we enter the respiratory virus season, COVID-19 cases are rising in the province. We also expect more cases of influenza, RSV, and common colds. The hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks, with some of these cases linked to people visiting patients while feeling sick and not wearing masks,” says the CCH.

All staff, physicians, students, and volunteers at CCH are being asked to follow the same measures, which will remain in place throughout the cold and influenza season, with a reassessment planned for the spring.

“While COVID-19 may no longer pose a serious risk for many, several of our patients have compromised immune systems or are vulnerable to severe respiratory infections,” explains Dr. Anastasios Boubalos, Chief of Staff at CCH. “Wearing a mask in the hospital is the least we can do to protect them.”

“The hospital is a unique environment where many vulnerable patients are close together, which can allow for viruses to spread easily. Our infection control measures, like wearing masks, are designed to prevent this,” adds Jeanette Despatie, President and Chief Executive Officer at CCH. “We ask for your help in wearing masks to keep our patients and everyone safe, and to cooperate with our staff if you are asked to wear one.”

In preparation for the respiratory virus season, CCH has increased cleaning, stocked up on supplies, and provided staff with additional training, especially for paediatric respiratory care. The hospital is ready to add surge capacity beds if needed. CCH encourages everyone to get their flu shot and stay current with vaccinations. The Emergency Department may be busier at times, so please be patient, as cases are treated based on urgency, says CCH.