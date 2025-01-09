Masons boost Manor drive

January 9, 2025 — Changed at 16 h 51 min on January 7, 2025
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Glengarry Highland Lodge No. 418 presented a cheque for $25,000 to the Maxville Manor redevelopment program. (From left) Jack Shields, John Thomas, Amy Porteous and Gord White. (Photo : Kim Burton Schram)

The Glengarry Highland Masonic Lodge No. 418 has donated a total of $26,000 to the expansion of the Maxville Manor. The contribution, which is being matched by the Kenyon Agricultural Society (KAS), was presented to CEO Amy Porteous at the lodge’s Christmas dinner. The Masons had earlier donated $25,000 to the redevelopment of the long-term care facility, collecting a further $1,000 was collected in a raffle at the dinner. At last count, $8.5 million had been raised towards the Manor’s $11 million objective, which represents the local share of the $68 million expansion.

