Masons boost Manor drive

The Glengarry Highland Masonic Lodge No. 418 has donated a total of $26,000 to the expansion of the Maxville Manor. The contribution, which is being matched by the Kenyon Agricultural Society (KAS), was presented to CEO Amy Porteous at the lodge’s Christmas dinner. The Masons had earlier donated $25,000 to the redevelopment of the long-term care facility, collecting a further $1,000 was collected in a raffle at the dinner. At last count, $8.5 million had been raised towards the Manor’s $11 million objective, which represents the local share of the $68 million expansion.