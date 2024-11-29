Masons help school

The Martintown Masonic Lodge 596 hosted a tea recently to fundraise for local groups. The Masons put some of the proceeds from the afternoon towards helping some students from Char-Lan District High School recover a portion of costs spent on hiring a bus to attend an event. The tea was held at the Martintown Community Centre, with the use of the venue donated by South Glengarry Township. Thirty people enjoyed traditional afternoon tea fare and were entertained by the South Glengarry Pipe Band, along with Celtic fiddle music and songs performed by Heather Flipsen.