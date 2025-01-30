Masons raise money for scholarships

The Eastern District Masons, comprised of 12 lodges across SD&G, held their annual curling bonspiel in Maxville recently.

The bonspiel is organized by Glengarry Highland Lodge. For over 30 years Masons have been participating in the event, held to help raise scholarship funds for students in the Eastern District area, from Prescott to Winchester.

The Fredrick Earle Eaton Mason Bursary initiative started in 1963, but final registration as a charitable fund was only obtained in 1974. Fredrick Eaton made many contributions to masonry in the Eastern District, with a particular focus on Cornwall.

Originally, student applicants had to be the child of a mason, but the bursary is now available to anyone who qualifies. Students who are enrolled in a full-time, post-secondary program at a university or college may be eligible to receive bursaries of $250, with those in theological studies receiving $500.

Funds for the bursaries are generated through this annual bonspiel and through the Glengarry Highland Games to reach the amount needed to award over 40 bursaries to qualified students.

In its 30 years, the bonspiel itself has generated over $45,000 towards the scholarships. Twelve teams participated in this year’s bonspiel with a total of $2,600 raised. The Maxville Curling Club generously donated the use of the ice for the bonspiel, and attendees brought prizes and gifts which were awarded to participants.

This bonspiel provides the opportunity for masons of Eastern District to enjoy a day of camaraderie and friendship while contributing to the advancement of education for local students.