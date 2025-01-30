Masons raise money for scholarships

January 29, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 44 min on January 28, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:
Masons raise money for scholarships
Nigel Carlisle, Tim Simpson and Charlie Osborne (front) at the Masons’ Bonspiel hosted by Glengarry Highland Lodge. (Photo : Kim Burton Schram)

The Eastern District Masons, comprised of 12 lodges across SD&G, held their annual curling bonspiel in Maxville recently.

The bonspiel is organized by Glengarry Highland Lodge. For over 30 years Masons have been participating in the event, held to help raise scholarship funds for students in the Eastern District area, from Prescott to Winchester.

The Fredrick Earle Eaton Mason Bursary initiative started in 1963, but final registration as a charitable fund was only obtained in 1974. Fredrick Eaton made many contributions to masonry in the Eastern District, with a particular focus on Cornwall.

Originally, student applicants had to be the child of a mason, but the bursary is now available to anyone who qualifies. Students who are enrolled in a full-time, post-secondary program at a university or college may be eligible to receive bursaries of $250, with those in theological studies receiving $500.

Funds for the bursaries are generated through this annual bonspiel and through the Glengarry Highland Games to reach the amount needed to award over 40 bursaries to qualified students.

In its 30 years, the bonspiel itself has generated over $45,000 towards the scholarships. Twelve teams participated in this year’s bonspiel with a total of $2,600 raised. The Maxville Curling Club generously donated the use of the ice for the bonspiel, and attendees brought prizes and gifts which were awarded to participants.

This bonspiel provides the opportunity for masons of Eastern District to enjoy a day of camaraderie and friendship while contributing to the advancement of education for local students.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Police Support Mental Health Awareness
Local News

Police Support Mental Health Awareness

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) demonstrated its support for mental health awareness on Bell Let’s Talk Day by sharing positive messages from officers and staff on social…