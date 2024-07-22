Mattice pool reopens

After an extensive, $1.3 million rehabilitation, the Mattice Park pool has reopened, the City of Cornwall notes.

Over the last ten months, workers have removed and replaced aging concrete pool walls, installed brand new underground plumbing and filtration equipment, replaced decking, fencing, sidewalks, upgraded lifeguard stands, put in a new diving board, and made the pool fully accessible.

Open until the end of August, the pool is now fully accessible with a newly installed lift for the main pool and a “zero-entry” ramp into the wading pool.

Located on Lennox Street in Cornwall’s east end, Mattice Pool, one of five outdoor pools operated by the city, was constructed in 1974. In 2022, Council approved funding to ensure Mattice Park pool can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.

Mattice Pool and the surrounding park are named for William Mattice, a merchant and former mayor.