Mattice pool reopens

July 22, 2024 at 11 h 08 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
After an extensive, $1.3 million rehabilitation, the Mattice Park pool has reopened, the City of Cornwall notes.
Over the last ten months, workers have removed and replaced aging concrete pool walls, installed brand new underground plumbing and filtration equipment, replaced decking, fencing, sidewalks, upgraded lifeguard stands, put in a new diving board, and made the pool fully accessible.
Open until the end of August, the pool is now fully accessible with a newly installed lift for the main pool and a “zero-entry” ramp into the wading pool.
Located on Lennox Street in Cornwall’s east end, Mattice Pool, one of five outdoor pools operated by the city, was constructed in 1974. In 2022, Council approved funding to ensure Mattice Park pool can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.
Mattice Pool and the surrounding park are named for William Mattice, a merchant and former mayor.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Sweet! Great bargains, great day
Local News

Sweet! Great bargains, great day

The weather was perfect for Saturday's town-wide yard sale in Lancaster where almost every available space was being used by vendors, selling everything imaginable. Among…