Maxville Fair 2025 offered a weekend of fun

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Maxville Fair had much to offer attendees and participants over the 3-day event. Beautiful weather – a big change from recent years – encouraged the community to participate in the horse shows on Saturday and Sunday, take part in the antique tractor pull and compete in the volleyball & tug-of-war tournaments. For those visiting the Fair, watching the competitions was exciting, but the event also offered free bouncy castles, face painting, reptile display, dairy education and a petting zoo. There were even pony rides under a big awning at very reasonable prices.

A fun attraction on Saturday was the Kid’s Tractor Pull. The idea of Lyndon Conboy, little competitors got the chance to peddle a kid-sized tractor, and trailer with weight, to test their strength just like a traditional tractor pull. Prizes were awarded for top finishes, with both boys and girls competing on an equal playing field. Everyone seemed to be having fun getting the chance to drive a tractor just their size. Sunday brought the antique tractor pull to the Maxville Fair. “It was a good day seeing friends come and have a little fun on a Sunday,” said Lyndon Conboy. Tractors from Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec participated in the pull – always an exciting event.

The English Horse Show had good turnout, with competitors as young as three-years-old riding horseback and taking part in the fun. From walk-trot classes, to lead line and jumping competition, riders got to display their horse’s ability and test their skills as an equestrian. Ribbons were awarded to competitors with prizes for Champion and Reserve Champion in each of the divisions. The English Horse Show was put on by Winning Touch Event Management in conjunction with organizers for the Maxville Fair, and was sponsored by Bob T’s Tack Shop, Greenhawk Ottawa and Apple Saddlery. “It’s important to have accessible, grassroots options for people to horse show without having to travel far or spend hundreds of dollars. We’re glad to have the horse show there and hope it continues to grow,” said Myscha Stafford from Winning Touch.

Ingrid Hafke Bill competed in the Longears Show at the 2025 Maxville Fair. She and her partner Hickory spend many hours preparing for the competition. “Showing my donkey at the Maxville Fair is one of the highlights of our year,” said Ingrid. “The other is participating in local parades. Being at our local Fair is extra special as we bump into many familiar faces.” Ingrid continued, “But even better are the unfamiliar faces cautiously tiptoeing around us, too shy to ask to come and see us. I always invite people to come and see the animals and pet them.”

Sadly, Ingrid, along with others participating, have noticed fewer animals at the local Fairs these days. There was dairy education, but no cows competed at the Fair this year. Hopefully the efforts of organizers and participants like Ingrid Hafke Bill, along with other horse show competitors, will encourage others to take part in next year’s Fair. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing a smile of joy on someone’s face when they get to pet Hickory Dickory Donk,” said Ingrid.

The Maxville Fair is organized by a great group of community-minded volunteers and supported by generous sponsors – without either of these groups there would be no Fair. Sponsors for the Fair included: platinum level sponsors MacEwen Fuels; the Township of North Glengarry; SDG Counties; and MacEwen Agricentre Inc. Gold sponsors included: Maxville Home Hardware; and Glengarry Federation of Agriculture (GFA). Silver sponsors included: Maxville Farm Machinery Ltd.; Bourdon Feed & Grain Inc.; Rolland Plumbing & Heating; Glengarry Construction & Design; and McDonald’s Electric. Bronze sponsors for the Fair included: Lawrence’s Dairy Supply; Munro and Morris Funeral Homes Ltd.; Stormont-Glengarry Junior Farmers; S. D. & G. Milk Transport Ltd.; Delta Power; and PharmaChoice Maxville. Additional support and sponsorship came from Swiss Farmer Bakery and Levac Propane.

According to English horse show manager Myscha Stafford, “Although Maxville Fair might not be a big fair in comparison to some others, it is run by a group of people who are very passionate about their community and focused on encouraging people to come and make each year bigger and better. The Maxville Fair is low cost, has something for everyone and taps into Glengarry’s agricultural roots.”