Maxville Firefighters’ Association corn roast fundraiser

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The recent corn roast fundraiser by the Maxville Firefighters’ Association in North Glengarry was a great success, even if the weather was less than impressive. Becky MacIntosh, along with the whole MacIntosh clan, opened their doors at the Ole Sugar Barn to good-heartedly offer a venue for the corn roast and barbeque.

Donations of corn for roasting came from Northwind Farms in Summerstown and the Avonmore Berry Farm, John Fillion provided food for the barbeque and Sadie & June gift shop from Maxville contributed 20 per cent of their sales to support the fundraiser. In addition, a raffle was held thanks to the generous gifts donated from the Maxville Home Hardware, MacEwen’s, Maxville Farm Machinery and the Ole Sugar Barn ice cream shop. Funds were also raised through a kids’ face painting station.

The Maxville Firefighters’ Association sends a big thank you to the community that came out to the corn roast, despite the rain, to support this event. With everyone’s help, the Association raised $1500 that will be put towards good use for the Maxville Firefighters as well as some funds raised going towards community initiatives.