Maxville Manor 50/50 winner donates all the winnings back to the Manor

August 28, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Reading time: 2 min
Comment count:
Maxville Manor 50/50 winner donates all the winnings back to the Manor
A cheque was presented to the Manor by Erin Blair, on behalf of his brother Ken, for the winnings from the 50/50 Fundraiser, drawn at the recent Glengarry Highland Games. Pictured here left to right, Fundraising Co -chair Jamie MacDonald, Erin Blair, CEO Amy Porteous, Foundation Director Bill Shields and Fundraising Co-chair Jim MacEwen. (Photo : Kim Burton-Schram)

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM
LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Ken Blair was the winner of the 50/50 draw in support of the Maxville Manor. Ken grew up in North Glengarry, but has lived in Alberta since the 1980s, where he set out to earn his living as a civil engineer, staying when he met his future wife, Deb Erickson. Together, with their family, they established Highland Stables, breeding & raising Andalusian horses, providing training, riding lessons and instruction in classical dressage & working equitation.

Ken returns every year to his hometown, Maxville, to enjoy a weekend with family and old friends at the Glengarry Highland Games. Some of Ken’s family still live in North Glengarry, active in the community, including his 93-year-old mother, known as Uber Lorna, who drives her friends to their appointments or runs errands in exchange for a bite of lunch or some gas in her Rav4.

Coming from a family of six children, the Blairs have always been willing to donate their time and hard work to help the community. Gerald Blair, Ken’s father, operated the family excavation & construction company, clearing the land for the Maxville arena, helping to build the berm at the fairgrounds and constructing the Glengarry Golf and Country Club. Gerald Blair was inducted posthumously into the Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame for all his dedicated efforts in coaching hockey teams, along with being so community minded.

Ken was encouraged, perhaps a little peer-pressured, into buying tickets for the 50/50 draw in support of the Maxville Manor’s fundraising efforts. In total, he purchased 200 tickets, but it was well worth his investment when his name was drawn as the winner. Ken knew he wanted to donate the full amount of the 50/50 draw to the Manor, which had grown close to $50,000. He explained that he didn’t want to make any future winners feel pressured to do the same, but for Ken, he was financially in the position to give the money, which he says, technically, he never really had in the first place. Ken said his parents taught him about giving back to the community and it was his personal choice, not an expectation, to give all the winnings to the Maxville Manor. Ken jokingly said he hopes his donation will ensure an upscale room in the redeveloped Manor if one of the Blair family chooses to move there.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Local News

Maxville Manor Breaks Ground on ~$68 Million Redevelopment to Enhance Long-Term Care in Eastern Ontario

Seaway News
Roast raises $40,000 for Maxville Manor
Local News

Roast raises $40,000 for Maxville Manor

The North Glengarry community continues to come up with innovative ways to help raise the $11 million needed for the rehabilitation of the Maxville Manor. The current fundraising…

Maxville Manor: Just over $1 million to go
Local News

Maxville Manor: Just over $1 million to go

Submitted by Maxville Manor At Maxville Manor, we've always believed that care is more than a service—it's a promise to our community,…