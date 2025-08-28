Maxville Manor 50/50 winner donates all the winnings back to the Manor

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Ken Blair was the winner of the 50/50 draw in support of the Maxville Manor. Ken grew up in North Glengarry, but has lived in Alberta since the 1980s, where he set out to earn his living as a civil engineer, staying when he met his future wife, Deb Erickson. Together, with their family, they established Highland Stables, breeding & raising Andalusian horses, providing training, riding lessons and instruction in classical dressage & working equitation.

Ken returns every year to his hometown, Maxville, to enjoy a weekend with family and old friends at the Glengarry Highland Games. Some of Ken’s family still live in North Glengarry, active in the community, including his 93-year-old mother, known as Uber Lorna, who drives her friends to their appointments or runs errands in exchange for a bite of lunch or some gas in her Rav4.

Coming from a family of six children, the Blairs have always been willing to donate their time and hard work to help the community. Gerald Blair, Ken’s father, operated the family excavation & construction company, clearing the land for the Maxville arena, helping to build the berm at the fairgrounds and constructing the Glengarry Golf and Country Club. Gerald Blair was inducted posthumously into the Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame for all his dedicated efforts in coaching hockey teams, along with being so community minded.

Ken was encouraged, perhaps a little peer-pressured, into buying tickets for the 50/50 draw in support of the Maxville Manor’s fundraising efforts. In total, he purchased 200 tickets, but it was well worth his investment when his name was drawn as the winner. Ken knew he wanted to donate the full amount of the 50/50 draw to the Manor, which had grown close to $50,000. He explained that he didn’t want to make any future winners feel pressured to do the same, but for Ken, he was financially in the position to give the money, which he says, technically, he never really had in the first place. Ken said his parents taught him about giving back to the community and it was his personal choice, not an expectation, to give all the winnings to the Maxville Manor. Ken jokingly said he hopes his donation will ensure an upscale room in the redeveloped Manor if one of the Blair family chooses to move there.