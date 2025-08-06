Maxville Manor Breaks Ground on ~$68 Million Redevelopment to Enhance Long-Term Care in Eastern Ontario

Seaway News

Maxville Manor, a trusted leader in compassionate senior care since 1968, is proud to announce that The Ministry of Long-Term Care has granted the necessary approvals, and they will officially start their transformative journey and begin a ~ $68 million redevelopment project-a significant step forward in long-term care for Eastern Ontario.

With more than 48,000 seniors currently on waitlists across Ontario, this ambitious initiative will expand Maxville Manor’s capacity from 122 to 160 long-term care beds, directly addressing the region’s urgent need for accessible, high-quality, long-term care.

This project is more than just a redevelopment, it is reimagining what long-term care can and should be in a rural community. It is about building a future where people can receive care when, where, and how they need it, surrounded by their families and circle of support.

“Preparatory work is underway both inside and outside the Manor, setting the stage for a multi-phase transformation,” said Amy Porteous, Maxville Manor CEO. “This project will welcome more residents, modernize infrastructure, support families, local businesses and care partners, and enhance resident and staff experience long into the future – this is exciting news.”