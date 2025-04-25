Maxville Manor: Just over $1 million to go

Submitted by Maxville Manor

At Maxville Manor, we’ve always believed that care is more than a service—it’s a promise to our community, to our families, and to our future. Today, we are overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to share that our dream of redeveloping the Manor is about to become a reality.

Two years ago, we set out to raise $11 million as our community’s contribution toward our redevelopment project. Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of our donors and the unwavering support of our region, we are proud to announce that we have raised over $9.5 million. We are now in the final stretch — and we need your help to get there.

We’re reaching out to the people and communities we serve, employ, and who have always stood with us, across SD&G, Prescott-Russell, and beyond, to help raise the final $1.5 million. With your support, we can ensure that Maxville Manor continues to provide compassionate care for generations to come.

100 Maxville Manor Friends Who Care

To reach our goal, we are launching “100 Maxville Manor Friends Who Care.” We are looking for individuals, families, businesses, and groups who have felt the Manor’s impact, or who simply understand the importance of community and caring for our elders with dignity and love.

Maybe it’s someone whose parent found comfort and joy here. Maybe it’s a neighbour who wants to make a difference. Maybe it’s you.

You don’t need a big budget or a big idea, just a big heart. Whether it’s a bake sale, bingo night, garage sale, or lemonade stand, every dollar counts. Some have already stepped up to host a curling bonspiel, a community run, a roast and toast evening, dinner party with friends, church tea, and game nights. Others have written heartfelt letters to family and friends, sharing what the Manor has meant to them and asking that they consider contributing to our fundraising efforts and support a cause that has touched so many lives.

Phyllis Burtenshaw-Lalonde of the Maxville Manor shares that, “For many, Maxville Manor has been a home close to home, a place where loved ones receive the care they need, that may no longer be possible at home.”

Why This Matters

There are currently 48,000 Ontarians on waitlists for long-term care. By 2040, 1 in 13 Ontarians will be over the age of 80, making the need for Maxville Manor’s redevelopment both urgent and essential. This project will ease pressure on hospitals and families, create local jobs, and strengthen our economy. Most importantly, it will ensure that you or your loved ones receive the care they need, when the time comes.

Join Us

We’re calling on you — businesses, community groups, churches, classrooms, municipalities, teams, farmers, families, and individuals — to be part of this legacy. However you choose to help, by donating, fundraising, or simply sharing your story, you’re helping to build a future where seniors are served with the dignity they deserve and receive the care they need when they need it.

Visit our website to learn more, make a donation, or join the movement and become one of our “100 Maxville Manor Friends Who Care” and start your own fundraiser. Your help today will make a difference.

Contact: Kerri Albright, kalbright@maxvillemanor.ca, 613.527.2170 X 247, www.maxvillemanor.ca

From all of us at Maxville Manor, thank you for caring. Let’s finish this fundraising journey and see shovels in the ground this spring.