Mayor Champions Cornwall for OHL Expansion

Cornwall, Ontario, is once again eyeing a return to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), with Mayor Justin Towndale expressing optimism about the city’s readiness to host a team if the league expands. The city has not had an OHL franchise since the Cornwall Royals relocated in 1992, but recent arena upgrades and the city’s hockey history fuel its aspirations.

“We’ve done significant upgrades to the Ed Lumley Arena, including new seating, lighting, and a scoreboard. This summer, we’re completely reconstructing the ice pad,” said Towndale. “We’re ready to demonstrate to the OHL that Cornwall is a viable and enthusiastic host city.”

Towndale confirmed that while there have been no formal talks with the OHL, the city previously engaged with teams like Hamilton and Mississauga, exploring relocation options. “I’m looking forward to reaching out to the league to formally express our interest,” he added. However, he emphasized that any arrangement must be equitable. “We wouldn’t offer free rent. Any agreement must benefit both the municipality and the team.”

City Councillor Claude McIntosh, a former sports journalist who covered the Royals, identified the hurdles. “The financial cost of acquiring and maintaining an OHL team is steep. You’d need at least 2,000 seats filled every game just to break even,” he said. McIntosh also highlighted the challenges posed by Cornwall’s smaller market size and demographic shifts since the Royals’ heyday. “It’s a long shot. Hockey teams are expensive to operate, and deep-pocketed local investors would be essential.”

Both Towndale and McIntosh agree that reviving the Royals’ name could spark nostalgia. However, legal hurdles around the naming rights would need to be resolved. Cornwall’s hockey legacy, underscored by the Royals’ three Memorial Cup championships, remains a point of pride. Whether that history translates into a sustainable OHL future will depend on community support, financial feasibility, potential investors, and the league’s expansion plans.