Mayor issues statement on tariffs

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale has issued the following statement concerning United States President Donald Trump’s threatened trade tariffs.

“With President Trump threatening to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian imports to the United States, we must take action to protect our local and national economies. This is why I am proud to stand with my peers across the country as a part of the Border Mayors Alliance.

These tariffs threaten to disrupt the strong and mutually beneficial relationship we’ve built with our neighbors to the south. The negative economic impacts that these tariffs will have will not only affect the Canadian economy, but the United States economy as well.

As a member of this alliance, we are working closely with our partners on both sides of the border to develop effective solutions that will protect our community, strengthen cross-border partnerships, and address the challenges these tariffs present.”

He was referring to the alliance that is chaired by Windsor Mayor Drew Dickens and is comprised of Canadian mayors of cities and towns along the Canada-U.S. border.

“As mayors of border cities and towns, we witness firsthand the interconnected prosperity our communities contribute to the national economy firsthand,” says Dickens. “The Canada-U.S. trade relationship is one of the largest trade relationships in the world. The trade between the two nations is valued at approximately $950 billion per year, supporting millions of jobs on both sides of the border. The extent of our trade relationship enjoys vast regional diversity, including manufacturing, tech and innovation and highly integrated supply chains. Many of those working in these sectors maintain countless partnerships and joint ventures with our American neighbours, meaning the impact of these tariffs will ripple through our communities and be felt on every level. Our two nations have never faced a circumstance that so profoundly threatens our shared economy and poses such devastating impacts on our country, our cities, and our families.”