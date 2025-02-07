Mayor reaches across border

Following the temporary pause on the newly announced 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports to the United States, the City of Cornwall remains committed to supporting local businesses and strengthening cross-border partnerships, the city says in a press release.

Monday, Mayor Justin Towndale met with Mayor Greg Paquin and Deputy Mayor Chad Simpson from Massena, New York, to reaffirm the strong relationship between the two communities. They discussed collaborative approaches to ensure ongoing economic growth and stability. Later this week, the mayor will meet with Town Supervisor Susan Bellor from the Town of Massena.

“These unprecedented and unjustified tariffs pose a significant threat to our local and regional economies,” said Towndale. “Our community is no stranger to economic uncertainty and has shown its resilience time and time again.”

Last week, Mayor Towndale and City administration met with the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss the impact the tariffs may have on local businesses and strategies to mitigate economic effects. Cornwall remains focused on supporting economic growth and ensuring businesses have the tools they need to adapt.

“We recognize the significant impact these tariffs could have on our local businesses,” said Angela Bero, Manager of the Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal is to provide immediate support and resources to help our members navigate these challenges effectively. By working together with the City and our cross-border partners, we can mitigate the adverse effects and continue to foster a thriving economic environment.”

As an active member of the Border Mayors Alliance, Cornwall is advocating alongside other Canadian border municipalities for policies that promote fair and stable trade. The City is committed to keeping lines of communication open with officials on both sides of the border to address concerns and explore opportunities for businesses affected by these changes.

“As a member of the Border Mayors Alliance, we will continue our collaboration with our partners, including those in the United States,” added Mayor Towndale. “We will continue to explore further options that we can take at our level to support and protect our local businesses and to ensure that commerce keeps flowing.”

The City of Cornwall will continue to monitor the situation and work with businesses and other stakeholders to develop strategies that protect local jobs and economic opportunities.