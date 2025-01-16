Mayor Towndale Responds to Ombudsman Report on Closed Session Breach

At its meeting on January 13, 2025, Cornwall City Council formally received the Final Report from Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé, which investigated a closed strategic planning session held on November 4, 2023, without discussion. The report concluded that Council contravened the Municipal Act, 2001, by discussing matters in a closed session that did not qualify for such exemptions.

Mayor Justin Towndale addressed the findings after the council meeting on Monday, January 13, 2025, stating, “The City of Cornwall takes the Ombudsman’s findings very seriously and is respectful of the finding. While we understand that the closed session on November 4, 2023, did not fully adhere to section 239(2) of the Municipal Act, I want to emphasize that the intent of the session was always to serve the best interests of our community.”

The Ombudsman’s recommendations included stricter adherence to the Municipal Act’s requirements, ensuring that closed sessions are limited to matters meeting statutory exceptions, and focusing discussions on clearly defined issues. Council has resolved to act on these recommendations to enhance meeting transparency.

“Council is dedicated to transparency and accountability, and we appreciate the Ombudsman’s recommendations,” Mayor Towndale continued. “We will be reviewing and updating our procedures for closed sessions to ensure full compliance with the Municipal Act. This includes clearer guidelines for when section 239(2) conditions are certainly in place, as well as steps to ensure that all appropriate information is made available to the public in accordance with the Act. Our goal is to balance the need for confidentiality with our responsibility to be open and accountable to thepublic.”

Reflecting on the session, Mayor Towndale acknowledged the need for improvement. “While we always aim to follow proper procedures, we acknowledge that there were areas where we could have been clearer in how we handled the closed session. Moving forward, we will ensure that our approach is aligned with all legal requirements and best practices. The focus will always remain on making the best decisions for Cornwall while being transparent and accountable to our residents”

Council now faces the task of implementing the Ombudsman’s recommendations to ensure future compliance with open meeting laws. The full report is available on the Ombudsman of Ontario’s website.