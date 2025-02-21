Mayor Urges Patience as Snow Removal Efforts Underway

February 20, 2025 — Changed at 16 h 28 min on February 20, 2025
JASON SETNYK
The Cornwall Tourism visitor information structure in Lamoureux Park is nearly engulfed after back-to-back snowstorms dropped 70 cm of snow in February 2025 (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

After receiving 20 cm of snow on February 13, Cornwall was hit with another 50 cm over the Family Day weekend, creating significant challenges for snow removal crews and first responders. Mayor Justin Towndale took to social media to acknowledge their efforts and appeal for patience from residents.

“I wanted to take a moment to give a word of thanks to many of our staff at the City of Cornwall for their hard work during the recent snowstorms,” Towndale wrote. “In particular, I want to highlight all of our staff involved with winter control (plowing) operations and our first responders. Thank you for your hard work over the past week against unrelenting snow.”

The mayor recognized frustrations with snow clearing efforts but stressed the severity of the storm. “Please understand that this was not a normal storm. Our team are doing their best,” he stated.

Towndale also noted the widespread impact of the snowfall, pointing out that Toronto expects three weeks to complete its snow clearing and that Montreal had to shift to snow removal after running out of space.

“In closing, I again want to thank our dedicated City staff and first responders,” he said. “I also want to thank all our residents who also stepped up to help out others in various ways. Being patient and helping each other is part of what helps us get through it.”

