MCA Supports Rock the Block

JASON SETNYK

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) has announced a contribution to support “Rock the Block,” a community celebration set for August 9, 2025, at Generations Park and Amphitheater. The MCA is supporting this event, with a combined donation of $30,000 CAD and $10,000 USD, which recognizes World Indigenous Peoples Day.

Organized by Trent David and Jackie Fawn of Fishbear Studios, Rock the Block is a community event bringing together families, youth, local businesses, artists, and programs to celebrate Indigenous culture and talent.

Funding from the First Nations Child & Family Services (FNCFS) Funds will help cover event costs, enabling organizers to offer free entertainment and activities, including live performances by Bear Fox, Feryn King, and Uncle Bubba, plus art workshops, sports, food vendors, and more.

A Mohawk Council of Akwesasne social media post praised Fishbear Studios and all contributors for their work: “This donation is part of Council’s ongoing commitment to community wellness, cultural connection, and creating meaningful spaces for Akwesasronon (the people of Akwesasne) to come together.”

This donation was made possible by the First Nations Child & Family Services (FNCFS) Funds.

Rock the Block runs from 10 am to 8 pm.