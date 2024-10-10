MCA welcomes new 2024-2027 Council

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne has officially sworn-in the newly elected Council for the 2024-2027 term. The swearing-in ceremony was held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at the Tsi Snaihne Recreation with Justice Alex McDonald administering the oaths of office.

MCA is governed by a community-elected 13-Chief Council consisting of one Grand Chief and 12 District Chiefs (four per district). All 13 seats are elected to 3-year terms. The MCA General By-Election was held on Sept. 14, 2024 following successful Appeals to the original June 29, 2024 General Election.

The new Council was welcomed into office by outgoing Acting Grand Chief Cindy Francis-Mitchell and MCA Executive Director Mose Herne, as well as many well-wishing community members.

“This moment is not just a transition of leadership; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to the values that define us as a community – respect, resilience and renewal,” said Executive Director Herne. “To our newly elected Council members…you stand before us as a reflection of our collective hopes and aspirations. Your election is not just a personal achievement; it is an expression of trust and confidence from the people of Akwesasne to advance their interests with commitment, integrity, and vision.”

The 2024-2027 Council is a mix of new and returning District Chiefs, as well as the first new Grand Chief in nine years. Grand Chief Leonard Lazore provided words of vision to the community in his first speech.

“Today marks the start of a new day, a new way. Akwesasne has achieved so much, and it’s time to take that to the next level,” Grand Chief Lazore said. “To the new Council, I commend you all for stepping up. The challenges will be great, and the challenges will be many. To the community…I want to thank [you] for your faith. Not only [in] me, but [in] this whole team. I think we are going to do great things together.”

The full swearing-in ceremony will be available on the MCA Youtube Channel: www.youtube.com/MohawkCouncilofAkwesasne

Welcome and congratulations to the 2024-2027 Council:

Grand Chief Leonard Lazore

Kawehno:ke District Chief Vanessa Adams

Kawehno:ke District Chief Lisa Francis-Benedict

Kawehno:ke District Chief Lacey Pierce

Kawehno:ke District Chief Vincent Thompson

Kana:takon District Chief Fallon David

Kana:takon District Chief Cindy Francis-Mitchell

Kana:takon District Chief Theresa Jacobs

Kana:takon District Chief Teresa Oakes

Tsi Snaihne District Chief Scott Peters

Tsi Snaihne District Chief Tesha Rourke

Tsi Snaihne District Chief Sarah Lee Sunday-Diabo

Tsi Snaihne District Chief JoAnn Swamp