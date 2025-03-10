Measles outbreak underlines the importance of immunization

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is reminding parents to make sure their children’s routine immunizations are up to date amid the largest measles outbreak the province has seen in 30 years.

While there are no active measles cases in the EOHU region, the number of cases in Ontario doubled to over 140 in just two weeks in late February. Most cases involve individuals who were not immunized against measles.

“The high number of measles cases in the province is a stark reminder of the importance of staying up to date on your routine immunizations,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “Measles is not the common cold. While the initial symptoms may be relatively mild, common complications include ear infections, pneumonia, and diarrhea. The most severe complications, while rare, include respiratory failure, inflammation and swelling of the brain, and death. The good news is that the vaccine is safe, effective, and greatly decreases the chances of catching measles and bringing it home with you.”

In Ontario, children receive two doses of the measles (MMR) vaccine as part of the publicly funded routine immunization schedule. The first dose is given on or after their first birthday, and the second dose between the ages of 4 and 6 years old.

If you or your child are not up to date on your vaccinations, please contact your health care provider to receive missing immunizations. Residents without a health care provider can also receive their routine immunizations at the EOHU.

If you or a member of your family are experiencing symptoms of measles or believe you may have been in contact with someone with measles, please contact your health care provider or the EOHU at 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120.