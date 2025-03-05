Meena Mullur new North Dundas CAO

March 5, 2025
By Richard Mahoney
Meena Mullur has been named the new North Dundas Chief Administrative Officer, effective March 27.

She brings a wealth of experience in municipal administration and public service, having served in various leadership roles at the City of Cornwall over the past 17 years. She is currently the Administrator of the Glen Stor Dun Lodge in Cornwall, where she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to high-quality care.

“We are thrilled to welcome Meena Mullur to our team as Chief Administrative Officer. Her extensive background in municipal services, leadership in public administration, and dedication to community well-being make her an excellent choice for this role. We are confident that her expertise and vision will help guide North Dundas toward continued growth and success,” said North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser.

“I am honoured to step into the role of Chief Administrative Officer for North Dundas,” said Mullur. “I look forward to working closely with council, staff, and the community to enhance municipal services and contribute to the township’s ongoing development. The township can count on my dedication and passion as I embark on this exciting journey with great optimism, to serve the residents and businesses of North Dundas. It is a privilege to serve a community with such a strong sense of pride and engagement.”

She succeeds long-time CAO Angela Rutley, who left in October.

 

