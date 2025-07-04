Meet Me on Main Street – Dunvegan

July 4, 2025 at 18 h 01 min
Meet Me on Main Street – Dunvegan
The first of four Meet Me on Main Street was held at the Dunvegan Pioneer Museum. (Photo : Kim Burton-Schram)

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM
LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The first of four Meet Me on Main Street for 2025 was held in Dunvegan on June 7th at the Dunvegan Pioneer Museum. Residents, Township Councillors and even North Glengarry’s MP Eric Duncan were at the Museum to enjoy the Southern Rock sounds of Big Mule, with Yvon Leroux, Mathieu Lapensée & Anick Bertrand. Kids could decorate freshly baked cookies with colourful icing and sprinkles, enjoy some cotton candy and Thum’s Thai Kitchen food truck arrived to feed anyone who was hungry.

The various buildings at the Pioneer Museum were open for visitors to wander through and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves visiting with close neighbours and friends they haven’t seen in awhile. Just as the tagline for Meet Me on Main Street says, “Where great communities come together to share in good food and good times,” the first of the four events proved to be a fun gathering. Watch for social media promotion for the rest of the dates: Maxville on July 10th; Alexandria on July 24th and Dalkieth on August 23rd.

